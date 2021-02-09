Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 6,509 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,509 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. CX Institutional lifted its stake in AT&T by 4,390.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 100,148 shares during the period. Bonness Enterprises Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 106,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE increased its position in shares of AT&T by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 30,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 16,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T opened at $28.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $38.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.95. The firm has a market cap of $205.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.