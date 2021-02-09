Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.15% of Flushing Financial worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FFIC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 421.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

FFIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of FFIC opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. Flushing Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $20.86. The company has a market cap of $564.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average of $13.95.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 7.66%. Analysts predict that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $47,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,632 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,779.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

