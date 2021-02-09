FMC (NYSE:FMC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.65-7.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.9-5.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.00 billion.FMC also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 6.65-7.35 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on FMC from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.41.

FMC stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.36. The company had a trading volume of 643,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,981. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. FMC has a twelve month low of $56.77 and a twelve month high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.53%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $86,860.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,319.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $668,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,098.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,091 shares of company stock worth $842,309 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

