FMC (NYSE:FMC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.40-1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13-1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.FMC also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 6.65-7.35 EPS.

Shares of FMC stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. FMC has a one year low of $56.77 and a one year high of $123.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Get FMC alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.53%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FMC. KeyCorp upped their price objective on FMC from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Rowe increased their target price on shares of FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.41.

In other news, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $668,587.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,098.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $86,860.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,091 shares of company stock valued at $842,309. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.