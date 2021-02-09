Focused Wealth Management Inc Decreases Position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Focused Wealth Management Inc trimmed its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.3% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 528,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,562,000 after purchasing an additional 146,582 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,097,000 after purchasing an additional 73,021 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,006,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,091,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $955,795,000 after purchasing an additional 43,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $8,629,000.

Shares of VGT opened at $374.95 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $179.45 and a twelve month high of $375.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.53.

About Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

