Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $791,000 Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,168 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $74.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.46.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock opened at $106.19 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $110.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.34 and its 200-day moving average is $74.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $97.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.