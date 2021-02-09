Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 660 Shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM)

Focused Wealth Management Inc reduced its position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 93.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 47.3% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 26.8% during the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $69.00 on Tuesday. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $40.91 and a 1-year high of $69.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.18 and a 200-day moving average of $60.96.

