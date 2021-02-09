Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 27,536 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 126,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,536 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $10,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENV. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Envestnet during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Envestnet by 312.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.46.

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $81.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.16. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -625.77 and a beta of 1.51. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.53 and a 12-month high of $92.51.

In other Envestnet news, CEO William Crager sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $2,059,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,854,510.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

