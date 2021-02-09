Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Invests $10.18 Million in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 132,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,178,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.48% of Forward Air at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Forward Air by 35.1% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,807,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,707,000 after purchasing an additional 469,298 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Forward Air by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,036,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,665,000 after purchasing an additional 20,563 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Forward Air by 2,438.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 594,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,104,000 after purchasing an additional 570,935 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Forward Air by 5.2% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 364,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,896,000 after purchasing an additional 18,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Forward Air by 45.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 254,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,625,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Forward Air from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Forward Air from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

In other news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $194,294.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,176,308.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $227,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,013.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,365 shares of company stock worth $2,030,700. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $79.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.52. Forward Air Co. has a 1 year low of $39.59 and a 1 year high of $82.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

