Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 840 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $14,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $152.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.23 and its 200 day moving average is $121.37. The stock has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $155.36.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 28.38%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $65,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,829.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $366,426.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,373.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,206 shares of company stock worth $928,698 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.12.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

