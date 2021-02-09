Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Raises Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,339 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $9,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 416.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 120.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.80.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $96.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.96. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.89 and a fifty-two week high of $106.14.

In related news, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total transaction of $1,674,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,631,199.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sara R. Dial sold 2,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $210,045.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,625,145 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

