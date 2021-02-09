Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 52,946 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,946 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.26% of Premier worth $11,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PINC. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Premier during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Premier in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 9.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Premier during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PINC shares. Benchmark raised shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.31.

PINC stock opened at $35.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day moving average of $34.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Premier, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.11 and a 12 month high of $37.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. Premier had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The company had revenue of $422.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Premier’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

