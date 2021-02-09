Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Trims Stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 42,847 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.89% of Oxford Industries worth $9,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 171,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after acquiring an additional 84,042 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $610,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $72.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.37 and a 1-year high of $74.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.93 and its 200 day moving average is $52.89.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.42 million. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OXM. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

