Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $167.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FTNT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Fortinet from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BTIG Research upgraded Fortinet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Edward Jones started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.46.

FTNT stock opened at $159.43 on Friday. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $160.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.78 and its 200-day moving average is $130.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 59.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 10,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,130,725 shares in the company, valued at $723,057,706.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $384,454.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,968 shares of company stock valued at $5,621,054. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional grew its position in Fortinet by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 81.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 1,800.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

