Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Boosts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 173.0% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,242,983 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $244,706,000 after buying an additional 787,737 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 250.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,098,954 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $216,351,000 after buying an additional 785,022 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,397,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,062,625,000 after buying an additional 652,275 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,788,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $372,308,000 after buying an additional 622,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,954,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $384,725,000 after buying an additional 565,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Shares of UNP remained flat at $$204.12 during trading hours on Tuesday. 10,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,014,426. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.22. The stock has a market cap of $137.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

