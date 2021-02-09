Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Has $12.51 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5,278.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,416 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 86,772 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up about 1.8% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.89. The company had a trading volume of 43,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,298,451. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.30. The stock has a market cap of $225.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.95, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $2,843,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

