Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Has $17.65 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,878 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $17,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,117,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 343.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 589,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,858,000 after buying an additional 456,448 shares in the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 93.3% in the third quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 520,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,748,000 after buying an additional 251,293 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8,772.7% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 225,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,167,000 after buying an additional 222,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 350,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,537,000 after buying an additional 152,803 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:MTUM traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $175.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,841,331 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.82.

