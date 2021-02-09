Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €40.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.40 ($71.06) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €47.64 ($56.04).

FRA FRE opened at €34.72 ($40.85) on Friday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a twelve month high of €80.00 ($94.12). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €37.88 and its 200 day moving average is €38.08.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

