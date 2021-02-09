Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) Given a €41.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) received a €41.00 ($48.24) target price from analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FRE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €59.50 ($70.00) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €47.35 ($55.71).

FRA FRE opened at €34.72 ($40.85) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a twelve month high of €80.00 ($94.12). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €37.88 and its 200 day moving average is €38.08.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

