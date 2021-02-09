FSA Group Limited (FSA.AX) (ASX:FSA) Declares $0.03 Interim Dividend

FSA Group Limited (FSA.AX) (ASX:FSA) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 738.90, a current ratio of 10.72 and a quick ratio of 10.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.89.

Get FSA Group Limited (FSA.AX) alerts:

FSA Group Limited (FSA.AX) Company Profile

FSA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of debt solutions and direct lending services to individuals in Australia. The company operates through Services and Consumer Lending segments. The Services segment offers informal and debt agreement, personal insolvency agreement, and bankruptcy services.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for FSA Group Limited (FSA.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FSA Group Limited (FSA.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.