FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Hits New 52-Week High at $62.00

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.00 and last traded at $61.84, with a volume of 14905 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.71.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FUJIY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of FUJIFILM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FUJIFILM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 6.60%. Research analysts forecast that FUJIFILM Holdings Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare and material, and document solutions worldwide. Its Imaging Solutions segment offers color films, instant cameras, developing and printing systems, color papers, and photo printing services; and TV and cinema lenses, surveillance cameras, industrial lenses for production line inspection, and projectors.

