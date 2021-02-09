Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $137.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company. It provide genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The Company’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory process which serves primarily to hospitals and medical institutions. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is headquartered in Temple City, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FLGT. TheStreet raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulgent Genetics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.00.

FLGT stock opened at $161.97 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $167.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 80.18 and a beta of 1.92.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.69. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $101.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.73 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Bolger sold 4,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $188,860.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,450.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 3,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $168,030.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 447,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,293,503.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,283 shares of company stock worth $7,125,530. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

