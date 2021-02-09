FY2020 EPS Estimates for Endo International plc Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Endo International in a research report issued on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.63 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.55. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Endo International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Endo International from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Endo International from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. Endo International has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.93.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Endo International during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Endo International by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Endo International by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 51,717 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Endo International by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 35,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Endo International by 3.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 134,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder International Plc Endo bought 7,344,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.50 per share, for a total transaction of $650,028,517.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

