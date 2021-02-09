FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Danaos in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $13.59 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.60. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

DAC stock opened at $32.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.30 million, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.72. Danaos has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Danaos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,802,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Danaos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Danaos by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 472,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 36,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Danaos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of October 12, 2020, it had a fleet of 63 containerships aggregating 385,769 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

