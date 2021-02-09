FY2021 EPS Estimates for BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) (TSE:BCE) Decreased by Cormark

BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) – Cormark reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 5th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will earn $3.08 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.26. Cormark also issued estimates for BCE Inc. (BCE.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Get BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BCE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) from C$61.50 to C$59.50 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$60.35.

Shares of BCE opened at C$55.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$55.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$55.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.96. The firm has a market cap of C$50.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.13. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of C$46.03 and a 12 month high of C$65.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. This is a boost from BCE Inc. (BCE.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. BCE Inc. (BCE.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 132.62%.

About BCE Inc. (BCE.TO)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.