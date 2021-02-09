FY2021 EPS Estimates for Gilead Sciences, Inc. Lifted by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note issued on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $7.59 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.18. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.96.

Shares of GILD opened at $67.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.40. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $85.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 76.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

