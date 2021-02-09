FY2021 EPS Estimates for Iteris, Inc. Decreased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:ITI)

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Iteris in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Iteris’ FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 7.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

Shares of NASDAQ ITI opened at $6.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.87 million, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.34. Iteris has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $7.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.06.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Iteris by 479.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in Iteris in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iteris during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Iteris by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Iteris during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Iteris news, Director Gerard Mooney sold 33,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $161,512.20. Also, VP Ramin M. Massoumi sold 4,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $37,407.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,977 shares in the company, valued at $247,657.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

