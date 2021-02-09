FY2021 EPS Estimates for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) – Colliers Securities reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Universal Technical Institute in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 5th. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel now anticipates that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 2.66%.

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $6.39 on Monday. Universal Technical Institute has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $9.76. The company has a market cap of $208.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.09, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 536.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 9.5% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter valued at $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

