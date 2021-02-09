FY2022 EPS Estimates for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Cut by DA Davidson (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sally Beauty in a research report issued on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.12. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

NYSE SBH opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.68. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $17.19.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $936.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.74 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 535.36%. Sally Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 16,807 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,032.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 708,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 646,180 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 163.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 25,541 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 40.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 79,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 23,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 121,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 66,976 shares during the period.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 11,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $124,169.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 457,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,826.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $44,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,826 shares in the company, valued at $351,359.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 25,350 shares of company stock worth $313,629 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

