FY2022 EPS Estimates for Transcat, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Transcat in a report issued on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley analyst K. Anderson now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.31. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Transcat’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Transcat from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Transcat from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Transcat from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Transcat currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $43.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.53 million, a PE ratio of 47.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. Transcat has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.46.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $44.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.34 million. Transcat had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 10.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRNS. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 86.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 315,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 146,296 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 26.3% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 275,691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 57,415 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 9.6% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 547,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 47,840 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat in the third quarter valued at about $872,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Transcat during the third quarter worth about $444,000. 70.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,919,825.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,005,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,400 shares of company stock valued at $402,900 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

