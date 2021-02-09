Gables Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,225 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gables Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 1.0% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE T opened at $28.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on T. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

