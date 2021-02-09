Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galiano Gold Inc. provides mining services. It principally explores and develops gold fields. The company currently operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana , West Africa which is jointly owned with Gold Fields Ltd. Galiano Gold Inc., formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc., is based in VANCOUVER. “

GAU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Galiano Gold from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $260.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. It operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

