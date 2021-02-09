Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Shares Gap Down to $35.00

Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.00, but opened at $33.20. Gaming Realms shares last traded at $34.20, with a volume of 187,416 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 29.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 23.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £98.19 million and a P/E ratio of -35.00.

In other Gaming Realms news, insider Michael Buckley sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26), for a total value of £100,000 ($130,650.64).

About Gaming Realms (LON:GMR)

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Sweden, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

