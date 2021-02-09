Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Given New $19.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.54% from the company’s current price.

GTES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gates Industrial from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Gates Industrial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 61.52 and a beta of 1.87. Gates Industrial has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $16.55.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $794.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.59 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTES. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 19,453 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 666,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

