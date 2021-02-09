GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) to report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.50 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover GCM Grosvenor.

GCMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on GCM Grosvenor in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor stock. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,191,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,833,000. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 9.92% of GCM Grosvenor as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GCMG opened at $13.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.25. GCM Grosvenor has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $15.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

About GCM Grosvenor

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is a privately owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

