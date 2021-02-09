GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Trading 5.6% Higher

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB)’s stock price traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.52 and last traded at $1.50. 474,397 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 981,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

The company has a market cap of $26.50 million, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Get GEE Group alerts:

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter. GEE Group had a negative return on equity of 80.50% and a negative net margin of 11.05%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GEE Group stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) by 310.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,034,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,538,228 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 11.52% of GEE Group worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEE Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB)

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. The company offers professional placement services comprising placement of information technology, engineering, medical, and accounting professionals on regular placement basis or a temporary contract basis; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.