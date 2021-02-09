Geeq (GEEQ) Trading Up 53.3% Over Last 7 Days

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded up 37.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last week, Geeq has traded 53.3% higher against the dollar. Geeq has a market cap of $10.39 million and $1.73 million worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geeq token can currently be purchased for $1.30 or 0.00002776 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00049195 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.73 or 0.00225798 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00068142 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00066561 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 51.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00081658 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.52 or 0.00193311 BTC.

About Geeq

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,997,222 tokens. Geeq’s official website is geeq.io. The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news.

Buying and Selling Geeq

