Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital raised Gem Diamonds from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS GMDMF opened at $0.60 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.54. Gem Diamonds has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80.

Gem Diamonds Company Profile

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

