General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Holdings Lowered by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,470,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 253,096 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in General Electric were worth $59,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 27,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in General Electric by 234.4% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,649,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,226 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 172.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,169 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,193,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 168,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 62,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GE. UBS Group raised their target price on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus boosted their target price on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

NYSE:GE traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.45. 506,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,109,070. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average of $8.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

