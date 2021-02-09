Genpact (NYSE:G) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.26-2.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.93-3.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.92 billion.Genpact also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.26-2.29 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genpact from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Genpact currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

G traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,827,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,708. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Genpact has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $44.40.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $638,204.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

