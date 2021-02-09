Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Trading Down 13.4%

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)’s share price fell 13.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.47 and last traded at $6.64. 4,784,336 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 2,043,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

Separately, National Securities began coverage on shares of Genprex in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.75. The stock has a market cap of $265.18 million, a PE ratio of -10.89 and a beta of -0.57.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Genprex by 620.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 98,065 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genprex by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 19,619 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Genprex by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genprex by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,965,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 58,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genprex in the third quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

About Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company that develops therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company's technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new therapies for large patient populations with cancer and diabetes. It develops drug candidates to further its pipeline of gene therapies in order to provide novel treatment approaches.

