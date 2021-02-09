Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Getty Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

NYSE:GTY traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.55. The company had a trading volume of 137,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,647. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Getty Realty has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $32.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.92.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTY. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Getty Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

