GeyserCoin (GSR) Price Reaches $0.0229 on Exchanges

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One GeyserCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0229 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GeyserCoin has a total market capitalization of $32,084.09 and approximately $19.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GeyserCoin has traded up 20.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

42-coin (42) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $171,818.55 or 3.67999999 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

GeyserCoin Profile

GSR is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,402,374 coins. The official website for GeyserCoin is geysercoin.com. GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

