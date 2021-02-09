Girard Partners LTD. Decreases Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Yum China by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Yum China by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Yum China by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $59.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $61.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Yum China’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YUMC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $116,688.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,109.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

