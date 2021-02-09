Girard Partners LTD. Sells 452 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Girard Partners LTD. cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,779 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 318,480 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $19,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in Oracle by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 58,845 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 284,630 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $16,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Oracle by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 106,197 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,340,000 after buying an additional 13,746 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

ORCL opened at $63.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.84 and a 200-day moving average of $59.16. The company has a market capitalization of $185.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

