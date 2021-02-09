Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Sets New 52-Week High at $97.30

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $97.30 and last traded at $96.94, with a volume of 3215 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glaukos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.59 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a current ratio of 9.73.

In related news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $3,398,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Glaukos by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Glaukos by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Glaukos by 855.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000.

Glaukos Company Profile (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

