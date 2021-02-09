GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Lowered to GBX 1,250

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its target price cut by Barclays from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GSK. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Liberum Capital raised GlaxoSmithKline to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,840 ($24.04) to GBX 1,730 ($22.60) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,665 ($21.75) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,686.33 ($22.03).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,270 ($16.59) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £63.89 billion and a PE ratio of 11.13. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of GBX 1,256.40 ($16.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,772.51 ($23.16). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,363.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,430.75.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. This represents a yield of 1.79%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 66.61%.

In related news, insider Urs Rohner bought 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,361 ($17.78) per share, for a total transaction of £8,424.59 ($11,006.78). Also, insider Manvinder Singh Banga bought 36,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,376 ($17.98) per share, with a total value of £503,616 ($657,977.53). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 37,237 shares of company stock valued at $51,229,142.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

