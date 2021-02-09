Glencore plc (GLEN.L) (LON:GLEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) (LON:GLEN) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on the natural resources company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GLEN. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 345 ($4.51) target price on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.18) target price on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 274 ($3.58) target price on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 258.90 ($3.38).

Shares of GLEN stock opened at GBX 266.85 ($3.49) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 256.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 201.94. Glencore plc has a 52 week low of GBX 109.76 ($1.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 287.10 ($3.75). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32. The company has a market cap of £35.56 billion and a PE ratio of -10.63.

In other news, insider Patrice Merrin purchased 16,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 240 ($3.14) per share, with a total value of £38,407.20 ($50,179.25).

About Glencore plc (GLEN.L)

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

