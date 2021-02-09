Glenview Trust Co Acquires Shares of 1,006 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 362,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,849,000 after buying an additional 17,197 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $712,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $399,000. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 210.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 23,447 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Summit Insights upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.46.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,116,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $14,328,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,197,923 shares of company stock valued at $223,610,355. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $222.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -463.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.77. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $238.54.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

