Glenview Trust Co Makes New $417,000 Investment in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Glenview Trust Co acquired a new position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 287,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,971,000 after buying an additional 12,852 shares in the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 9,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,645,000 after buying an additional 16,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWK opened at $162.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $172.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 60.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AWK. Barclays increased their target price on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.85.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

